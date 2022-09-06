Columbia Sportswear (NASDAQ:COLM) Receives $89.38 Consensus PT from Analysts

Shares of Columbia Sportswear (NASDAQ:COLM – Get Rating) have received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the twelve brokerages that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $89.38.

COLM has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com cut shares of Columbia Sportswear from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 5th. Cowen reduced their price objective on shares of Columbia Sportswear from $116.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Friday, May 13th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on Columbia Sportswear from $100.00 to $81.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Cowen reduced their price target on Columbia Sportswear to $95.00 in a report on Monday, July 25th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price objective on Columbia Sportswear from $98.00 to $80.00 in a report on Thursday, July 28th.

Insider Activity

In other Columbia Sportswear news, CFO Jim A. Swanson acquired 500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 29th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $72.99 per share, with a total value of $36,495.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 5,197 shares in the company, valued at $379,329.03. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 42.37% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Columbia Sportswear

Columbia Sportswear Trading Down 1.3 %

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Columbia Sportswear in the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new stake in Columbia Sportswear during the first quarter valued at about $31,000. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its stake in Columbia Sportswear by 342.4% in the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 438 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 339 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in Columbia Sportswear in the fourth quarter worth about $43,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Columbia Sportswear during the first quarter valued at about $45,000. Institutional investors own 48.56% of the company’s stock.

COLM opened at $70.80 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $74.39 and a 200 day moving average of $81.16. Columbia Sportswear has a 12 month low of $68.29 and a 12 month high of $107.50. The firm has a market cap of $4.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.02, a P/E/G ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.88.

Columbia Sportswear (NASDAQ:COLM – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The textile maker reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.07. Columbia Sportswear had a return on equity of 17.87% and a net margin of 10.13%. The firm had revenue of $578.06 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $592.35 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.61 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Columbia Sportswear will post 5.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Columbia Sportswear Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 17th were given a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.69%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 16th. Columbia Sportswear’s payout ratio is 23.76%.

About Columbia Sportswear

Columbia Sportswear Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, sources, markets, and distributes outdoor, active, and everyday lifestyle apparel, footwear, accessories, and equipment in the United States, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Canada. The company provides apparel, accessories, and equipment that are used in various activities, such as skiing, snowboarding, hiking, climbing, mountaineering, camping, hunting, fishing, trail running, water sports, yoga, golf, and adventure travel.

