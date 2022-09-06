Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS Has $3.40 Million Stock Position in Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:AIT)

Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its holdings in Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:AIT – Get Rating) by 14.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 33,154 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 4,088 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS owned 0.09% of Applied Industrial Technologies worth $3,404,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Applied Industrial Technologies by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 18,700 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,927,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System grew its holdings in shares of Applied Industrial Technologies by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 15,421 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,583,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Applied Industrial Technologies by 38.3% during the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 509 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares in the last quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC grew its holdings in shares of Applied Industrial Technologies by 12.4% during the 4th quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 1,469 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $151,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC grew its holdings in shares of Applied Industrial Technologies by 61.8% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 526 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 201 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.10% of the company’s stock.

Get Applied Industrial Technologies alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have recently weighed in on AIT shares. StockNews.com raised Applied Industrial Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 1st. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on Applied Industrial Technologies from $120.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 12th. Finally, Robert W. Baird downgraded Applied Industrial Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $115.00 to $129.00 in a research report on Friday, August 12th.

Insider Buying and Selling at Applied Industrial Technologies

Applied Industrial Technologies Price Performance

In other Applied Industrial Technologies news, Director Vincent K. Petrella sold 3,114 shares of Applied Industrial Technologies stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.76, for a total value of $357,362.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 18,666 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,142,110.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . In other Applied Industrial Technologies news, VP Kurt W. Loring sold 7,146 shares of Applied Industrial Technologies stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.66, for a total value of $805,068.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 24,632 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,775,041.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, Director Vincent K. Petrella sold 3,114 shares of Applied Industrial Technologies stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.76, for a total value of $357,362.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 18,666 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,142,110.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Applied Industrial Technologies stock opened at $104.96 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 2.72 and a quick ratio of 1.82. The company has a market capitalization of $4.04 billion, a PE ratio of 15.93 and a beta of 1.19. Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc. has a one year low of $80.93 and a one year high of $121.20. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $101.05 and a 200 day simple moving average of $101.01.

Applied Industrial Technologies (NYSE:AIT – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 11th. The industrial products company reported $2.02 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.66 by $0.36. The business had revenue of $1.06 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $977.43 million. Applied Industrial Technologies had a return on equity of 24.25% and a net margin of 6.76%. Applied Industrial Technologies’s revenue was up 18.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.51 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc. will post 7.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Applied Industrial Technologies Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 15th were given a $0.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 12th. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.30%. Applied Industrial Technologies’s payout ratio is 20.64%.

About Applied Industrial Technologies

(Get Rating)

Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc distributes industrial motion, power, control, and automation technology solutions in North America, Australia, New Zealand, and Singapore. It operates through two segments, Service Center Based Distribution, and Fluid Power & Flow Control. The company distributes bearings, power transmission products, engineered fluid power components and systems, specialty flow control solutions, advanced automation products, industrial rubber products, linear motion components, automation solutions, tools, safety products, oilfield supplies, and other industrial and maintenance supplies; and motors, belting, drives, couplings, pumps, hydraulic and pneumatic components, filtration supplies, valves, fittings, process instrumentation, actuators, and hoses, filtration supplies, as well as other related supplies for general operational needs of customers' machinery and equipment.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AIT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:AIT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Applied Industrial Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Applied Industrial Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.