Comparing KVH Industries (NASDAQ:KVHI) & BrewBilt Brewing (OTCMKTS:BRBL)

KVH Industries (NASDAQ:KVHI – Get Rating) and BrewBilt Brewing (OTCMKTS:BRBL – Get Rating) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, profitability, institutional ownership, earnings, dividends, risk and analyst recommendations.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares KVH Industries and BrewBilt Brewing’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio KVH Industries $171.77 million 1.07 -$9.76 million ($0.33) -29.09 BrewBilt Brewing $310,000.00 2.25 -$6.86 million N/A N/A

BrewBilt Brewing has lower revenue, but higher earnings than KVH Industries.

Risk & Volatility

Analyst Recommendations

KVH Industries has a beta of 0.48, suggesting that its stock price is 52% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, BrewBilt Brewing has a beta of 3.22, suggesting that its stock price is 222% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for KVH Industries and BrewBilt Brewing, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score KVH Industries 0 0 1 1 3.50 BrewBilt Brewing 0 0 0 0 N/A

KVH Industries currently has a consensus price target of $12.50, indicating a potential upside of 30.21%. Given KVH Industries’ higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe KVH Industries is more favorable than BrewBilt Brewing.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

60.5% of KVH Industries shares are held by institutional investors. 13.1% of KVH Industries shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 5.0% of BrewBilt Brewing shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares KVH Industries and BrewBilt Brewing’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets KVH Industries -3.67% -6.11% -4.69% BrewBilt Brewing -3,316.18% N/A -795.05%

Summary

KVH Industries beats BrewBilt Brewing on 8 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About KVH Industries

KVH Industries, Inc. designs, develops, manufactures, and markets mobile connectivity products and services for the marine and land mobile markets in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Mobile Connectivity and Inertial Navigation segments. The company offers mobile satellite TV and communications products; two-way satellite communications systems; onboard TracPhone terminals and hub equipment; data management software; and Iridium OpenPort hardware products and services. It also offers airtime plans that enable customers to obtain Internet and voice services; and value-added, and news and radio content services to retail customers. In addition, the company provides navigation, guidance, and stabilization products for the commercial and defense markets comprising precision fiber optic gyro-based systems; tactical navigation systems for tactical trucks and light armored vehicles; and commercial products, such as navigation and positioning systems for various applications consisting of precision mapping, dynamic surveying, autonomous vehicles, train location control and track geometry measurement systems, industrial robotics, and optical stabilization applications. Further, it offers content, maritime news, sporting content, and television programming delivery services; movie distribution services; and services and support for the mini-VSAT Broadband solution, as well as IoT connectivity as a service. The company sells its mobile communications products through a network of independent retailers, chain stores, distributors, and service providers, as well as to manufacturers of vessels, maritime equipment, and vehicles; and navigation products directly to the United States and foreign governments, and government contractors, as well as through authorized independent sales representatives. It also sells and leases its products directly to end users. KVH Industries, Inc. was founded in 1978 and is headquartered in Middletown, Rhode Island

About BrewBilt Brewing

BrewBilt Brewing Company provides DirecTV services to high-rise apartments, condominiums, and large commercial office buildings in the San Francisco metropolitan area. The company also offers Internet services across the Bay Area; and sells audio/video systems. In addition, it produces craft beer; and contracts brewing services for other breweries. BrewBilt Brewing Company is based in Grass Valley, California.

