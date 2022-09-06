Comparing Olaplex (OLPX) and Its Competitors

Olaplex (NASDAQ:OLPX – Get Rating) is one of 26 publicly-traded companies in the “Toilet preparations” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its peers? We will compare Olaplex to similar businesses based on the strength of its profitability, valuation, risk, earnings, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations and dividends.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Olaplex and its peers gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Olaplex $598.36 million $220.78 million 31.10 Olaplex Competitors $4.06 billion $334.00 million 38.74

Olaplex’s peers have higher revenue and earnings than Olaplex. Olaplex is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Analyst Recommendations

92.3% of Olaplex shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 46.5% of shares of all “Toilet preparations” companies are owned by institutional investors. 5.2% of Olaplex shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 21.1% of shares of all “Toilet preparations” companies are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

This is a breakdown of current ratings for Olaplex and its peers, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Olaplex 0 1 10 1 3.00 Olaplex Competitors 122 940 978 23 2.44

Olaplex currently has a consensus price target of $26.58, suggesting a potential upside of 113.64%. As a group, “Toilet preparations” companies have a potential upside of 23.67%. Given Olaplex’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Olaplex is more favorable than its peers.

Profitability

This table compares Olaplex and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Olaplex 38.00% 59.00% 21.23% Olaplex Competitors -6.29% 36.91% 6.44%

Summary

Olaplex beats its peers on 8 of the 12 factors compared.

About Olaplex

Olaplex Holdings, Inc. manufactures and sells hair care products. The company offers hair care shampoos and conditioners for use in treatment, maintenance, and protection of hair. It provides hair care products to professional hair salons, retailers, and everyday consumers. The company was founded in 2014 and is based in Santa Barbara, California.

