Comparing Ovid Therapeutics (NASDAQ:OVID) & BriaCell Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BCTX)

Ovid Therapeutics (NASDAQ:OVID – Get Rating) and BriaCell Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BCTX – Get Rating) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, valuation, profitability, earnings, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership and dividends.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for Ovid Therapeutics and BriaCell Therapeutics, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Ovid Therapeutics 0 1 0 0 2.00 BriaCell Therapeutics 0 0 1 0 3.00

Ovid Therapeutics presently has a consensus target price of $2.50, indicating a potential upside of 25.00%. BriaCell Therapeutics has a consensus target price of $25.00, indicating a potential upside of 208.64%. Given BriaCell Therapeutics’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe BriaCell Therapeutics is more favorable than Ovid Therapeutics.

Volatility & Risk

Valuation & Earnings

Ovid Therapeutics has a beta of 1.23, indicating that its share price is 23% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, BriaCell Therapeutics has a beta of 0.91, indicating that its share price is 9% less volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares Ovid Therapeutics and BriaCell Therapeutics’ gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Ovid Therapeutics $208.38 million 0.68 $122.83 million ($0.99) -2.02 BriaCell Therapeutics N/A N/A -$430,000.00 N/A N/A

Ovid Therapeutics has higher revenue and earnings than BriaCell Therapeutics.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

49.3% of Ovid Therapeutics shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 25.8% of BriaCell Therapeutics shares are held by institutional investors. 10.7% of Ovid Therapeutics shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Ovid Therapeutics and BriaCell Therapeutics’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Ovid Therapeutics N/A -39.24% -35.36% BriaCell Therapeutics N/A -26.71% -26.32%

About Ovid Therapeutics

(Get Rating)

Ovid Therapeutics Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, develops impactful medicines for patients and families with neurological disorders in the United States. The company is developing OV101, a drug candidate, which is in Phase 2A clinical trials for the treatment of fragile X syndrome; OV329, a GABA aminotransferase inhibitor for the treatment of seizures associated with tuberous sclerosis complex and infantile spasms; and OV350, a small molecule for treating epilepsies. It also develops OV882, a short hairpin RNA gene therapy for the treatment of angelman syndrome; and OV815 for the treatment of kinesin-family of proteins associated neurological disorder. The company has license and collaboration agreements with Healx, AstraZeneca AB, H. Lundbeck A/S, and Northwestern University, as well as Marinus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. The company was incorporated in 2014 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

About BriaCell Therapeutics

(Get Rating)

BriaCell Therapeutics Corp., an immuno-oncology biotechnology company, engages in developing immunotherapies for the treatment of cancer. Its lead candidate is Bria-IMT that is in Phase I/IIa clinical trial in a combination study with immune checkpoint inhibitors for the treatment of breast cancer. The company also has a cooperative research and development agreement with the National Cancer Institute for developing Bria-OTS, a personalized immunotherapy for advanced breast cancer; and BriaDx, a diagnostic test. BriaCell Therapeutics Corp. is headquartered in West Vancouver, Canada.

