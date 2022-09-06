Comparing Urstadt Biddle Properties (NYSE:UBP) & Lument Finance Trust (NYSE:LFT)

Urstadt Biddle Properties (NYSE:UBP – Get Rating) and Lument Finance Trust (NYSE:LFT – Get Rating) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, dividends, valuation and earnings.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Urstadt Biddle Properties and Lument Finance Trust’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Urstadt Biddle Properties $135.58 million 4.78 $47.28 million $0.96 16.52 Lument Finance Trust $36.19 million 3.58 $10.53 million $0.24 10.33

Urstadt Biddle Properties has higher revenue and earnings than Lument Finance Trust. Lument Finance Trust is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Urstadt Biddle Properties, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Risk & Volatility

Dividends

Urstadt Biddle Properties has a beta of 0.92, suggesting that its stock price is 8% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Lument Finance Trust has a beta of 1.16, suggesting that its stock price is 16% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Urstadt Biddle Properties pays an annual dividend of $0.86 per share and has a dividend yield of 5.4%. Lument Finance Trust pays an annual dividend of $0.24 per share and has a dividend yield of 9.7%. Urstadt Biddle Properties pays out 89.6% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. Lument Finance Trust pays out 100.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. Urstadt Biddle Properties has increased its dividend for 1 consecutive years.

Profitability

This table compares Urstadt Biddle Properties and Lument Finance Trust’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Urstadt Biddle Properties 36.22% 14.34% 5.16% Lument Finance Trust 25.86% 7.75% 1.08%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations for Urstadt Biddle Properties and Lument Finance Trust, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Urstadt Biddle Properties 0 0 0 0 N/A Lument Finance Trust 0 2 3 0 2.60

Lument Finance Trust has a consensus target price of $3.56, suggesting a potential upside of 43.65%. Given Lument Finance Trust’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Lument Finance Trust is more favorable than Urstadt Biddle Properties.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

1.9% of Urstadt Biddle Properties shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 48.4% of Lument Finance Trust shares are held by institutional investors. 12.2% of Urstadt Biddle Properties shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 2.6% of Lument Finance Trust shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Urstadt Biddle Properties beats Lument Finance Trust on 11 of the 16 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Urstadt Biddle Properties

Urstadt Biddle Properties Inc. is a self-administered equity real estate investment trust which owns or has equity interests in 81 properties containing approximately 5.2 million square feet of space. Listed on the New York Stock Exchange since 1970, it provides investors with a means of participating in ownership of income-producing properties. It has paid 203 consecutive quarters of uninterrupted dividends to its shareholders since its inception.

About Lument Finance Trust

Lument Finance Trust, Inc., a real estate investment trust, focuses on investing in, financing, and managing a portfolio of commercial real estate (CRE) debt investments in the United States. The company primarily invests in transitional floating rate commercial mortgage loans on middle market multi-family assets; and other CRE -related investments, including mezzanine loans, preferred equity, commercial mortgage-backed securities, fixed rate loans, construction loans, and other CRE debt instruments. Lument Finance Trust, Inc. is qualified as a real estate investment trust (REIT) under the Internal Revenue Code of 1986. As a REIT, it would not be subject to federal income taxes if it distributes at least 90% of its taxable income to its stockholders. The company was formerly known as Hunt Companies Finance Trust, Inc. and changed its name to Lument Finance Trust, Inc. in December 2020. Lument Finance Trust, Inc. was incorporated in 2012 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

