Complii FinTech Solutions Ltd (ASX:CF1) Insider Alison Sarich Purchases 3,000,000 Shares

Posted by on Sep 6th, 2022

Complii FinTech Solutions Ltd (ASX:CF1Get Rating) insider Alison Sarich acquired 3,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 1st. The stock was acquired at an average price of A$0.09 ($0.06) per share, for a total transaction of A$255,000.00 ($178,321.68).

Complii FinTech Solutions Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.15, a quick ratio of 3.38 and a current ratio of 3.57.

Complii FinTech Solutions Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Complii FinTech Solutions Ltd, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial solutions in Australia and internationally. It offers Complii Advisor Bid, which enables automated distribution and acceptance of corporate deals through advisors and brokers; and Account Fast, an account opening App for clients.

