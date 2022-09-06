Compound Dai (CDAI) Price Tops $0.0220 on Exchanges

Compound Dai (CDAI) traded up 0.1% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on September 6th. Compound Dai has a market capitalization of $555.57 million and approximately $6.55 million worth of Compound Dai was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Compound Dai coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0220 or 0.00000118 BTC on exchanges. In the last seven days, Compound Dai has traded down 0.1% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005358 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $18,667.81 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00005474 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 10.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.80 or 0.00004260 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005353 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002740 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $25.27 or 0.00135391 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $6.63 or 0.00035508 BTC.

Quantum (QUA) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.40 or 0.00023572 BTC.

Compound Dai Profile

Compound Dai (CRYPTO:CDAI) is a coin. Its launch date was May 7th, 2019. Compound Dai’s total supply is 2,025,596,474 coins and its circulating supply is 25,204,924,416 coins. Compound Dai’s official Twitter account is @compoundfinance and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Compound Dai is https://reddit.com/r/compound and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Compound Dai is compound.finance.

Buying and Selling Compound Dai

According to CryptoCompare, “Compound is a protocol on the Ethereum blockchain that establishes money markets, which are pools of assets with algorithmically derived interest rates, based on the supply and demand for the asset. Suppliers (and borrowers) of an asset interact directly with the protocol, earning (and paying) a floating interest rate, without having to negotiate terms such as maturity, interest rate, or collateral with a peer or counterparty. Each money market is unique to an Ethereum asset (such as Ether, an ERC-20 stablecoin such as Dai, or an ERC-20 utility token such as Augur), and contains a transparent and publicly-inspectable ledger, with a record of all transactions and historical interest rates. cDAI is the Compound's wrapped version of Multicollateral DAI and it's available on the Compound platform. “

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Compound Dai directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Compound Dai should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Compound Dai using one of the exchanges listed above.

