Compound Dai (CDAI) Price Tops $0.0220 on Exchanges

Compound Dai (CDAI) traded up 0.1% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on September 6th. Compound Dai has a market capitalization of $555.57 million and approximately $6.55 million worth of Compound Dai was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Compound Dai coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0220 or 0.00000118 BTC on exchanges. In the last seven days, Compound Dai has traded down 0.1% against the U.S. dollar.
Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:
- Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005358 BTC.
- BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $18,667.81 or 1.00000000 BTC.
- Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.
- Mammoth (MMT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00005474 BTC.
- Polygon (MATIC) traded 10.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.80 or 0.00004260 BTC.
- Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005353 BTC.
- yOUcash (YOUC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002740 BTC.
- FTX Token (FTT) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $25.27 or 0.00135391 BTC.
- Chainlink (LINK) traded down 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $6.63 or 0.00035508 BTC.
- Quantum (QUA) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.40 or 0.00023572 BTC.
Compound Dai Profile
Compound Dai (CRYPTO:CDAI) is a coin. Its launch date was May 7th, 2019. Compound Dai’s total supply is 2,025,596,474 coins and its circulating supply is 25,204,924,416 coins. Compound Dai’s official Twitter account is @compoundfinance and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Compound Dai is https://reddit.com/r/compound and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Compound Dai is compound.finance.
Buying and Selling Compound Dai
