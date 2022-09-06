Compound Price Tops $49.01 on Top Exchanges (COMP)

Compound (COMP) traded up 2.2% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on September 6th. One Compound coin can currently be bought for approximately $49.01 or 0.00247226 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Compound has traded up 3.8% against the dollar. Compound has a market capitalization of $354.26 million and approximately $31.55 million worth of Compound was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

EUNO (EUNO) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

FYDcoin (FYD) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000005 BTC.

1X2 COIN (1X2) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0904 or 0.00000456 BTC.

Axe (AXE) traded 97.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0224 or 0.00000113 BTC.

SteepCoin (STEEP) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Netrum (NTR) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0165 or 0.00000083 BTC.

ImageCoin (IMG) traded up 31.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0015 or 0.00000008 BTC.

PAXEX (PAXEX) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

AceD (ACED) traded down 29.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Compound Coin Profile

Compound (CRYPTO:COMP) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

X11

hashing algorithm. It was first traded on September 30th, 2017. Compound’s total supply is 10,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 7,228,877 coins. Compound’s official Twitter account is @CompoundCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. Compound’s official message board is medium.com/compound-finance. The official website for Compound is compound.finance/governance/comp.

According to CryptoCompare, “Compound (COMP) is an ERC-20 asset that empowers community governance of the Compound protocol; COMP token-holders and their delegates debate, propose, and vote on all changes to the protocol. By placing COMP directly into the hands of users and applications, an increasingly large ecosystem will be able to upgrade the protocol and will be incentivized to collectively steward the protocol into the future with good governance. “

Compound Coin Trading

