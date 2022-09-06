Computer Programs and Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPSI) Shares Bought by Panagora Asset Management Inc.

Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Computer Programs and Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPSI – Get Rating) by 6.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 111,341 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,805 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. owned about 0.75% of Computer Programs and Systems worth $3,836,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in Computer Programs and Systems by 775.3% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,473 shares of the company’s stock valued at $154,000 after purchasing an additional 3,962 shares during the period. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System acquired a new stake in shares of Computer Programs and Systems in the first quarter worth approximately $204,000. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Computer Programs and Systems in the fourth quarter worth approximately $245,000. Hightower 6M Holding LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Computer Programs and Systems in the first quarter worth approximately $254,000. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Computer Programs and Systems by 59.6% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 9,346 shares of the company’s stock worth $322,000 after acquiring an additional 3,490 shares during the last quarter. 90.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Computer Programs and Systems news, insider David A. Dye sold 750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.76, for a total transaction of $25,320.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 65,015 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,194,906.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Computer Programs and Systems news, insider David A. Dye sold 750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.76, for a total transaction of $25,320.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 65,015 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,194,906.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO Christopher L. Fowler sold 1,000 shares of Computer Programs and Systems stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.29, for a total value of $31,290.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 52,634 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,646,917.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 5,050 shares of company stock valued at $161,755. Insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:CPSI opened at $29.93 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $31.84 and its 200-day moving average price is $32.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $439.70 million, a PE ratio of 22.67, a P/E/G ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.79 and a quick ratio of 1.76. Computer Programs and Systems, Inc. has a 1 year low of $26.11 and a 1 year high of $37.62.

Computer Programs and Systems (NASDAQ:CPSI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by ($0.01). Computer Programs and Systems had a return on equity of 14.95% and a net margin of 6.35%. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.67 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Computer Programs and Systems, Inc. will post 2.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, StockNews.com lowered Computer Programs and Systems from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 1st.

Computer Programs and Systems, Inc provides healthcare information technology solutions and services in the United States and the Caribbean nation of St. Maarten. Its software systems include patient management software that enables a hospital to identify a patient at various points in the healthcare delivery system, as well as to collect and maintain patient information throughout the process of patient care; and financial accounting software, which offers business office applications to track and coordinate information needed for managerial decision-making.

