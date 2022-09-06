Content Neutrality Network Market Cap Reaches $386,812.51 (CNN)

Content Neutrality Network (CNN) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on September 6th. One Content Neutrality Network coin can now be bought for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Content Neutrality Network has a total market cap of $386,812.51 and $300.00 worth of Content Neutrality Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Content Neutrality Network has traded up 68.3% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Content Neutrality Network alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005028 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $19,898.23 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.89 or 0.00004490 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00005137 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005026 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002570 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $26.87 or 0.00135052 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $7.31 or 0.00036735 BTC.

Quantum (QUA) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.40 or 0.00022113 BTC.

Content Neutrality Network Coin Profile

CNN is a coin. It launched on March 12th, 2018. Content Neutrality Network’s total supply is 100,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 39,035,223,816 coins. Content Neutrality Network’s official website is cnntoken.io. Content Neutrality Network’s official Twitter account is @CNN_Blockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Content Neutrality Network

According to CryptoCompare, “Content Neutrality Network is an Ethereum-based content ecosystem. CNN is an ERC20 utility token that serves as a currency on the ecosystem. It is used to pay for content, as the incentive program reward, and as the revenue share paid to content creators. “

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Content Neutrality Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Content Neutrality Network should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Content Neutrality Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Content Neutrality Network Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Content Neutrality Network and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.