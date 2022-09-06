ContentBox (BOX) Reaches Market Cap of $417,653.52

ContentBox (BOX) traded up 1.6% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on September 6th. ContentBox has a total market capitalization of $417,653.52 and approximately $92,080.00 worth of ContentBox was traded on exchanges in the last day. One ContentBox coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, ContentBox has traded up 4.7% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

OMG Network (OMG) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.89 or 0.00009507 BTC.

Thunder Token (TT) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0079 or 0.00000018 BTC.

ThunderCore (TT) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0057 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Harvest Finance (FARM) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $41.96 or 0.00211527 BTC.

Mithril (MITH) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0239 or 0.00000120 BTC.

BOX Token (BOX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0349 or 0.00000121 BTC.

Raiden Network Token (RDN) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0498 or 0.00000251 BTC.

ROOBEE (ROOBEE) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

BOX (BOX) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0276 or 0.00000139 BTC.

Trillium (TT) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

ContentBox Profile

BOX is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was August 23rd, 2018. ContentBox’s total supply is 3,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,719,946,327 coins. The official website for ContentBox is contentbox.one. The Reddit community for ContentBox is /r/ContentBoxOfficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. ContentBox’s official Twitter account is @Contentbox_one and its Facebook page is accessible here. ContentBox’s official message board is medium.com/contentbox.

ContentBox Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “ContentBox is a digital content platform. Through a decentralised ecosystem, ContentBox aims to provide valuable features to its users with shared content, shared user pool and unified payout method. The platform allows various types of users (creators, consumers, advertisers, distributors) to collaborate, innovate, build, engage and transact with digital content playing ContentBox terms within the network. ContentBox’s payout system will allow them to get rewards every time their content is consumed, motivating them to create more diverse and higher quality content. BOX is the issued token by ContextBox. It's an Ethereum-based (ERC20) token used as a medium of exchange for content, streaming, and advertising. “

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ContentBox directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ContentBox should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ContentBox using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

