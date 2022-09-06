Continental Resources, Inc. to Post Q3 2022 Earnings of $3.09 Per Share, Capital One Financial Forecasts (NYSE:CLR)

Continental Resources, Inc. (NYSE:CLR – Get Rating) – Capital One Financial increased their Q3 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Continental Resources in a research report issued on Wednesday, August 31st. Capital One Financial analyst P. Johnston now anticipates that the oil and natural gas company will post earnings of $3.09 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $2.63. The consensus estimate for Continental Resources’ current full-year earnings is $12.27 per share. Capital One Financial also issued estimates for Continental Resources’ Q4 2022 earnings at $3.39 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $12.59 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $12.16 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $11.07 EPS.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on CLR. Wells Fargo & Company lowered Continental Resources from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $82.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, June 15th. Piper Sandler lowered Continental Resources from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $76.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. Scotiabank lowered Continental Resources from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 1st. Credit Suisse Group set a $78.00 price target on Continental Resources in a research report on Monday, June 20th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered Continental Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $107.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 14th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Continental Resources currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $69.14.

Continental Resources Trading Up 1.8 %

NYSE CLR opened at $69.57 on Monday. Continental Resources has a 1-year low of $36.61 and a 1-year high of $75.49. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $66.91 and a 200-day moving average of $63.31. The firm has a market cap of $25.25 billion, a PE ratio of 8.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.15 and a beta of 2.48.

Continental Resources (NYSE:CLR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The oil and natural gas company reported $3.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.05 by $0.42. Continental Resources had a return on equity of 40.32% and a net margin of 37.73%. The firm had revenue of $2.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.66 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.91 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 114.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

Continental Resources Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 22nd. Investors of record on Monday, August 8th were issued a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 5th. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.61%. Continental Resources’s dividend payout ratio is currently 13.91%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Continental Resources during the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Continental Resources in the first quarter worth $36,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. purchased a new position in Continental Resources in the second quarter worth $44,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Continental Resources in the first quarter worth $47,000. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in Continental Resources by 507.8% in the first quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 778 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 650 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 13.41% of the company’s stock.

About Continental Resources

Continental Resources, Inc explores for, develops, produces, and manages crude oil, natural gas, and related products primarily in the north, south, and east regions of the United States. The company sells its crude oil and natural gas production to energy marketing companies, crude oil refining companies, and natural gas gathering and processing companies.

