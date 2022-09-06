Contrasting Vita Coco (NASDAQ:COCO) and Gemini Group Global (OTCMKTS:GMNI)

Vita Coco (NASDAQ:COCO – Get Rating) and Gemini Group Global (OTCMKTS:GMNI – Get Rating) are both consumer staples companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, dividends, risk, valuation, profitability and earnings.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Vita Coco and Gemini Group Global’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Vita Coco $379.51 million 2.04 $19.01 million $0.24 57.84 Gemini Group Global N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Vita Coco has higher revenue and earnings than Gemini Group Global.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Vita Coco 3.13% 13.03% 7.61% Gemini Group Global N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for Vita Coco and Gemini Group Global, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Vita Coco 0 0 7 0 3.00 Gemini Group Global 0 0 0 0 N/A

Vita Coco presently has a consensus price target of $15.43, suggesting a potential upside of 11.16%. Given Vita Coco’s higher possible upside, research analysts plainly believe Vita Coco is more favorable than Gemini Group Global.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

22.1% of Vita Coco shares are held by institutional investors. 51.5% of Vita Coco shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Vita Coco beats Gemini Group Global on 8 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Vita Coco

The Vita Coco Company, Inc. develops, markets, and distributes coconut water products under the Vita Coco brand name in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers coconut oil and coconut milk; Hydration Drink Mix, a powdered form of flavored coconut water; sparkling water; Runa, a plant-based energy drink; purified water under the Ever & Ever brand name; and PWR LIFT, a protein-infused fitness drink. It distributes its products through club, food, drug, mass, convenience, e-commerce, and foodservice channels. In addition, the company supplies coconut water and coconut oil categories to retailers. The company was formerly known as All Market Inc. and changed its name to The Vita Coco Company, Inc. in September 2021.The Vita Coco Company, Inc. was founded in 2004 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

About Gemini Group Global

Gemini Group Global Corp. manufactures and distributes electronic cigarettes, e-liquid, and mods. Its products include prohibition juice, wildcat juice, moonshine juice, city gin, cat daddy, and white lightning juice. The company has the strategic alliance with Royal Vapour. The company was formerly known as Hull Energy, Inc. and changed its name to Gemini Group Global Corporation in September 2013. Gemini Group Global Corp. was founded in 1989 and is based in Fort Worth, Texas with manufacturing facility in California, United States and vapor shop in Las Vegas, Nevada.

