Convex CRV (CVXCRV) Price Down 7.9% This Week

Convex CRV (CVXCRV) traded down 14.1% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on September 6th. Convex CRV has a total market capitalization of $30.60 million and approximately $25,283.00 worth of Convex CRV was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Convex CRV has traded 7.9% lower against the US dollar. One Convex CRV coin can currently be bought for about $0.96 or 0.00005170 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tarality (TARAL) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005361 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 49.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $157.77 or 0.00798951 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded down 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00002475 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00001694 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $165.31 or 0.00886126 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.05 or 0.00016362 BTC.

Convex CRV Coin Profile

Convex CRV’s total supply is 31,727,030 coins. Convex CRV’s official Twitter account is @ConvexFinance.

Convex CRV Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Convex CRV directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Convex CRV should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Convex CRV using one of the exchanges listed above.

