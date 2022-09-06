Convex Finance (CVX) 24 Hour Volume Tops $11.49 Million

Convex Finance (CVX) traded down 0.7% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on September 6th. In the last week, Convex Finance has traded 2.4% higher against the dollar. Convex Finance has a market capitalization of $349.33 million and $11.49 million worth of Convex Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Convex Finance coin can now be bought for approximately $5.18 or 0.00027542 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.
Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:
- Tarality (TARAL) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005314 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 49.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $157.77 or 0.00798951 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00002511 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00001707 BTC.
- Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $165.42 or 0.00879074 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
- Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.12 or 0.00016556 BTC.
Convex Finance Profile
Convex Finance’s total supply is 94,353,885 coins and its circulating supply is 67,404,640 coins. Convex Finance’s official Twitter account is @convexfinance.
Convex Finance Coin Trading
