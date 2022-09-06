Copiosa Coin Price Tops $0.0086 (COP)

Copiosa Coin (COP) traded up 1.1% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on September 6th. Over the last week, Copiosa Coin has traded down 3.9% against the US dollar. Copiosa Coin has a total market capitalization of $3.45 million and $60,796.00 worth of Copiosa Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Copiosa Coin coin can now be purchased for about $0.0086 or 0.00000043 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.
Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:
- Tarality (TARAL) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000004 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005016 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded down 49.3% against the dollar and now trades at $157.77 or 0.00798951 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00002513 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00001686 BTC.
- Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $165.44 or 0.00829925 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
- Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.14 or 0.00015743 BTC.
About Copiosa Coin
Copiosa Coin’s official Twitter account is @copiosaofficial.
Buying and Selling Copiosa Coin
