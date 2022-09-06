CoPuppy 24-Hour Trading Volume Hits $26,783.00 (CP)

CoPuppy (CP) traded down 35.9% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on September 6th. CoPuppy has a market capitalization of $20,134.91 and $26,783.00 worth of CoPuppy was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, CoPuppy has traded down 42.7% against the US dollar. One CoPuppy coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0014 or 0.00000006 BTC on major exchanges.
Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:
- Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005024 BTC.
- BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $19,910.50 or 1.00000000 BTC.
- Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.
- Polygon (MATIC) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.90 or 0.00004507 BTC.
- Mammoth (MMT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00005132 BTC.
- Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005022 BTC.
- yOUcash (YOUC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002569 BTC.
- FTX Token (FTT) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $26.89 or 0.00135077 BTC.
- Chainlink (LINK) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $7.29 or 0.00036639 BTC.
- Quantum (QUA) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $4.40 or 0.00022099 BTC.
CoPuppy Coin Profile
CoPuppy (CRYPTO:CP) is a coin. CoPuppy’s total supply is 250,000 coins and its circulating supply is 14,880,000 coins. CoPuppy’s official Twitter account is @cryptoproglobal.
CoPuppy Coin Trading
It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as CoPuppy directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade CoPuppy should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase CoPuppy using one of the aforementioned exchanges.
Receive News & Updates for CoPuppy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for CoPuppy and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.