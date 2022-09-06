Corbus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CRBP) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Corbus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CRBP – Get Rating) in a report released on Monday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Corbus Pharmaceuticals Stock Up 3.5 %

Shares of CRBP opened at $0.20 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 4.81 and a quick ratio of 4.81. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $0.26 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.32. Corbus Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $0.19 and a 52 week high of $1.32.

Corbus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CRBP – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by ($0.01). On average, analysts forecast that Corbus Pharmaceuticals will post -0.23 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Corbus Pharmaceuticals by 27.5% in the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 115,919 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 25,000 shares during the last quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Corbus Pharmaceuticals by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 14,138,998 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $8,534,000 after acquiring an additional 37,487 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Corbus Pharmaceuticals by 10.7% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 395,513 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $210,000 after acquiring an additional 38,304 shares in the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in shares of Corbus Pharmaceuticals by 66.2% during the first quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 255,146 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $135,000 after acquiring an additional 101,659 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Davy Global Fund Management Ltd lifted its position in shares of Corbus Pharmaceuticals by 36.6% during the first quarter. Davy Global Fund Management Ltd now owns 435,285 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $231,000 after acquiring an additional 116,617 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 25.40% of the company’s stock.

Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of immune modulators for immuno-oncology and fibrosis diseases. It develops lenabasum, an oral molecule that selectively activates cannabinoid receptor type 2 (CB2), which is in Phase II clinical trial to treat systemic lupus erythematosus; CRB-601, an anti-integrin monoclonal antibody (mAb) for the treatment of cancer and fibrosis that inhibits the activation of transforming growth factor ß (TGFß); and CRB-602, an anti-avß6/avß8 mAb that blocks the activation of TGFß for the treatment of fibrotic diseases.

