Coreto Tops 1-Day Trading Volume of $1,172.00 (COR)

Coreto (COR) traded 1.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on September 6th. Coreto has a total market capitalization of $474,520.01 and $1,172.00 worth of Coreto was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Coreto has traded down 2% against the U.S. dollar. One Coreto coin can now be purchased for $0.0021 or 0.00000011 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tarality (TARAL) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005255 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 49.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $157.77 or 0.00798951 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00002505 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00001701 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $165.42 or 0.00869213 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.14 or 0.00016515 BTC.

Coreto Coin Profile

Coreto’s total supply is 500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 228,283,474 coins. Coreto’s official Twitter account is @Coretoio.

Coreto Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “CORION Platform is hosted on the Ethereum Classic blockchain. It consists of more separate smart contracts, implemented in Solidity language. CORION Platform is an ecosystem with a digital asset to serve the global economy, with innovative tools for payment, finance and trading. The financial asset of the platform is CORION Coin, it’s stability ensures security to both service providers and users. It has built-in automated inflation and deflation control ensuring the stable price inevitable to carry out real life transactions. “

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Coreto directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Coreto should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Coreto using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

