CoTrader Price Reaches $0.0000 on Major Exchanges (COT)

CoTrader (COT) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on September 6th. CoTrader has a total market capitalization of $213,227.12 and $70.00 worth of CoTrader was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, CoTrader has traded 5.7% lower against the dollar. One CoTrader coin can now be purchased for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get CoTrader alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005321 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $18,790.74 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00005441 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 8.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.81 or 0.00004322 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005316 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002722 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $25.57 or 0.00136089 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 10.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.64 or 0.00035314 BTC.

Quantum (QUA) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $4.40 or 0.00023417 BTC.

About CoTrader

CoTrader (COT) is a coin. CoTrader’s total supply is 20,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 18,886,520,618 coins. CoTrader’s official website is cotrader.com. The Reddit community for CoTrader is /r/cotrader and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. CoTrader’s official Twitter account is @cotrader_com and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for CoTrader is medium.com/@cotrader.com.

CoTrader Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “CoTrader is a Blockchain-based investment funds marketplace. It intends to provide novice users with the tools to automatically execute the same trading actions as some of the most successful crypto traders. There are two main entities in the CoTrader platform, the co-trader that acts as an investor, and the trader that would be the fund manager. By leveraging the smart contracts, the platform allows the co-trader to invest without sending his crypto assets to the trader. The COT token is an ERC20-based cryptocurrency. Developed by CoTrader, the COT token can be used by traders and co-traders to pay or receive fees. “

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as CoTrader directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire CoTrader should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy CoTrader using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for CoTrader Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for CoTrader and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.