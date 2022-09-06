Couchbase (BASE) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Couchbase (NASDAQ:BASE – Get Rating) will issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, September 7th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.28) per share for the quarter. Couchbase has set its FY 2023 guidance at EPS and its Q2 2023 guidance at EPS.Individual that wish to listen to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.
Couchbase (NASDAQ:BASE – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 8th. The company reported ($0.45) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.47) by $0.02. Couchbase had a negative net margin of 48.65% and a negative return on equity of 33.71%. The business had revenue of $34.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $32.62 million. Couchbase’s quarterly revenue was up 24.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect Couchbase to post $-2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-2 EPS for the next fiscal year.
Couchbase Stock Up 0.3 %
NASDAQ BASE opened at $14.59 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $16.99 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $16.84. Couchbase has a 12-month low of $11.68 and a 12-month high of $52.00.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on shares of Couchbase from $35.00 to $25.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on shares of Couchbase from $28.00 to $25.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 9th. DA Davidson assumed coverage on shares of Couchbase in a report on Tuesday, June 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $21.00 price objective on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of Couchbase from $27.00 to $25.00 in a report on Monday, June 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Couchbase from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $22.38.
Couchbase Company Profile
Couchbase, Inc provides a database for enterprise applications worldwide. Its database works in multiple configurations, ranging from cloud to multi- or hybrid-cloud to on-premise environments to the edge. The company offers Couchbase Server, a multi-service NoSQL database, which provides SQL-compatible query language and SQL++, that allows for a various array of data manipulation functions; and Couchbase Capella, an automated and secure Database-as-a-Service that helps in database management by deploying, managing, and operating Couchbase Server across cloud environments.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Couchbase (BASE)
- What Does an Inverted Yield Curve Mean For You?
- SPY vs. QQQ: Which ETF Wins in 2022?
- Could Snap Stock Rebound As Management Restructures?
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 8/29 – 9/2
- Hormel Looks Cheap At These Levels
Receive News & Ratings for Couchbase Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Couchbase and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.