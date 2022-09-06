Couchbase (BASE) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Couchbase (NASDAQ:BASE – Get Rating) will issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, September 7th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.28) per share for the quarter. Couchbase has set its FY 2023 guidance at EPS and its Q2 2023 guidance at EPS.Individual that wish to listen to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Couchbase (NASDAQ:BASE – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 8th. The company reported ($0.45) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.47) by $0.02. Couchbase had a negative net margin of 48.65% and a negative return on equity of 33.71%. The business had revenue of $34.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $32.62 million. Couchbase’s quarterly revenue was up 24.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect Couchbase to post $-2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Couchbase Stock Up 0.3 %

NASDAQ BASE opened at $14.59 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $16.99 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $16.84. Couchbase has a 12-month low of $11.68 and a 12-month high of $52.00.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Legal & General Group Plc raised its position in shares of Couchbase by 10.9% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 6,307 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,000 after acquiring an additional 622 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Couchbase by 6.3% in the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 12,403 shares of the company’s stock worth $204,000 after acquiring an additional 736 shares during the period. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. increased its stake in shares of Couchbase by 145.6% during the first quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 1,822 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 1,080 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY purchased a new stake in shares of Couchbase during the first quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Swiss National Bank grew its stake in Couchbase by 7.9% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 25,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $449,000 after acquiring an additional 1,900 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.94% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on shares of Couchbase from $35.00 to $25.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on shares of Couchbase from $28.00 to $25.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 9th. DA Davidson assumed coverage on shares of Couchbase in a report on Tuesday, June 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $21.00 price objective on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of Couchbase from $27.00 to $25.00 in a report on Monday, June 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Couchbase from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $22.38.

Couchbase, Inc provides a database for enterprise applications worldwide. Its database works in multiple configurations, ranging from cloud to multi- or hybrid-cloud to on-premise environments to the edge. The company offers Couchbase Server, a multi-service NoSQL database, which provides SQL-compatible query language and SQL++, that allows for a various array of data manipulation functions; and Couchbase Capella, an automated and secure Database-as-a-Service that helps in database management by deploying, managing, and operating Couchbase Server across cloud environments.

