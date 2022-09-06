COVA Reaches Market Cap of $133,014.29 (COVA)

COVA (COVA) traded 91.1% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on September 6th. COVA has a total market cap of $133,014.29 and approximately $272.00 worth of COVA was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, COVA has traded up 28.1% against the US dollar. One COVA coin can currently be purchased for $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005360 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18,659.23 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00005477 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 9.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.80 or 0.00004282 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005358 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002741 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $25.31 or 0.00135662 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 8.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.63 or 0.00035525 BTC.

Quantum (QUA) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $4.40 or 0.00023583 BTC.

About COVA

COVA (CRYPTO:COVA) is a coin. COVA’s total supply is 6,500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,496,011,000 coins. COVA’s official message board is medium.com/@covatoken. COVA’s official Twitter account is @covatoken. COVA’s official website is covalent.ai. The Reddit community for COVA is /r/Covalent_Official and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Covalent is a new addition to the Internet protocol suite that specifies and enforces how data should be used. Under the Covalent protocol, data carries a “smart policy”. Whereas a usual data usage policy is expressed in natural language and is only enforceable by law, a “smart policy” is specified in programming language and is enforceable by code. “

