Covesting (COV) Hits One Day Volume of $148,338.00

Covesting (COV) traded down 2.7% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on September 6th. Covesting has a market capitalization of $3.66 million and approximately $148,338.00 worth of Covesting was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Covesting has traded up 24.4% against the U.S. dollar. One Covesting coin can now be bought for $0.22 or 0.00001155 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005296 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $18,883.07 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00004370 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00005414 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005288 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002708 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $25.74 or 0.00136299 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 8.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.69 or 0.00035417 BTC.

Quantum (QUA) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.40 or 0.00023301 BTC.

Covesting (COV) is a coin. Its launch date was October 15th, 2017. Covesting’s total supply is 18,767,851 coins and its circulating supply is 16,787,851 coins. The Reddit community for Covesting is /r/Covesting and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Covesting’s official website is covesting.io. Covesting’s official message board is medium.com/covesting. Covesting’s official Twitter account is @covesting and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “The Covesting platform was conceived to help investors and cryptocurrency traders getting in touch with each other. Investors can browse through dozens of trading strategies, provided by professional asset managers, and subscribe to the ones matching their goals. Thanks to technology-based solutions and smart-contracts, the Covesting platform allows its users to replicate trading activity of a chosen Model directly into their segregated account at Covesting. The COVESTING Token is an ERC20 utility token built on Ethereum blockchain, designed to be used by members within the COVESTING platform. Thus, demand for (COV) correlates with the trading volume and activity on the platform.COV token is not available in the United States or other jurisdictions where transactions in such ERC-20 tokens/cryptocurrencies as COV is prohibited by lawDue to a Kucoin hack, Covesting performed a token swap. From 7/10/2020 all addresses holding the $COV token received new tokens. Starting from 7:00am UTC and until the process completion notice all token holders were advised not to move their tokens. “

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Covesting directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Covesting should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Covesting using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

