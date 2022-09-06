Cowen Lowers Ciena (NYSE:CIEN) Price Target to $71.00

Ciena (NYSE:CIEN – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by Cowen from $82.00 to $71.00 in a research note released on Friday morning, The Fly reports. Cowen currently has an outperform rating on the communications equipment provider’s stock.

CIEN has been the subject of a number of other reports. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Ciena from $70.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Friday. UBS Group dropped their price target on shares of Ciena from $66.00 to $51.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 3rd. Loop Capital dropped their price target on shares of Ciena from $92.00 to $84.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Monday, June 6th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Ciena from $65.00 to $60.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Ciena from $72.00 to $62.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Ciena currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $66.37.

Shares of Ciena stock opened at $44.22 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 2.58 and a current ratio of 3.48. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $50.22 and its 200-day simple moving average is $54.04. Ciena has a twelve month low of $41.63 and a twelve month high of $78.28. The firm has a market cap of $6.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 0.91.

Ciena ( NYSE:CIEN Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, September 1st. The communications equipment provider reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by ($0.01). Ciena had a return on equity of 8.91% and a net margin of 5.37%. The company had revenue of $867.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $903.95 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.81 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 12.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Ciena will post 1.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Gary B. Smith sold 3,542 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.63, for a total transaction of $193,499.46. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 413,711 shares in the company, valued at $22,601,031.93. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Gary B. Smith sold 3,542 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.63, for a total transaction of $193,499.46. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 413,711 shares in the company, valued at $22,601,031.93. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Andrew C. Petrik sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.17, for a total transaction of $47,170.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 31,190 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,471,232.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 30,310 shares of company stock worth $1,465,834 over the last quarter. 0.94% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. IronBridge Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Ciena during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. IndexIQ Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Ciena during the first quarter worth $41,000. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Ciena during the second quarter worth $32,000. Whittier Trust Co. raised its position in Ciena by 46.8% during the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 728 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 232 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its position in Ciena by 32.9% during the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 744 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 184 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.64% of the company’s stock.

Ciena Corporation provides network hardware, software, and services that support the transport, routing, switching, aggregation, service delivery, and management of video, data, and voice traffic on communications networks worldwide. The company's Networking Platforms segment offers hardware networking products and solutions that optimized for the convergence of coherent optical transport, optical transport network switching, and packet switching.

