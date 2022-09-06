Cream (CRM) Trading Up 398.6% Over Last 7 Days

Cream (CRM) traded up 583% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on September 6th. Over the last seven days, Cream has traded 398.6% higher against the U.S. dollar. Cream has a market capitalization of $33,594.19 and $2,490.00 worth of Cream was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Cream coin can now be purchased for $0.0007 or 0.00000004 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Cream Coin Profile

CRM is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

X11 hashing algorithm. Cream’s total supply is 45,108,749 coins. Cream’s official Twitter account is @creamcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Cream is creamcoin.com. The official message board for Cream is cream.technology.

Buying and Selling Cream

According to CryptoCompare, “Cream is a Proof of Work/Proof of Stake cryptocurrency based on the Skein algorithm. CreamCoin recently had a hardfork and Swap to code version 0.17.1.0. Click here for Masternode stats from masternodes.online. “

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cream directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Cream should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Cream using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

