CREDIT Hits Market Capitalization of $181,180.95 (CREDIT)

CREDIT (CREDIT) traded 2.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on September 6th. One CREDIT coin can now be bought for $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, CREDIT has traded 13.1% lower against the U.S. dollar. CREDIT has a market capitalization of $181,180.95 and approximately $1,633.00 worth of CREDIT was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get CREDIT alerts:

Quiztok (QTCON) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Metrix Coin (MRX) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Shard (SHARD) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0367 or 0.00000186 BTC.

MYCE (MYCE) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Buxcoin (BUX) traded 36.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0015 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Actinium (ACM) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0044 or 0.00000022 BTC.

PirateCash (PIRATE) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0065 or 0.00000033 BTC.

Beetle Coin (BEET) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

MMOCoin (MMO) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Block-Logic (BLTG) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0016 or 0.00000008 BTC.

CREDIT Profile

CREDIT (CRYPTO:CREDIT) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

Scrypt

hashing algorithm. CREDIT’s total supply is 2,505,433,950 coins and its circulating supply is 2,425,433,850 coins. CREDIT’s official Twitter account is @CreditTerra. The official website for CREDIT is terra-credit.com.

According to CryptoCompare, “CREDIT is a decentralized cryptocurrency token used by the Terra platform. CREDIT facilitates online and physical payments across different devices and is designed to be simple and relevant to anyone with a basic computer or smartphone. At its core, CREDIT employs Proof of Stake (PoS) which allows any user to become a block producer. SIR TERRA is the foundation which has designed 'CREDIT' coins to offer fast and free blockchain based payments. “

Buying and Selling CREDIT

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as CREDIT directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire CREDIT should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy CREDIT using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

