CRH plc (CRH) to Issue Semi-annual Dividend of $0.24 on October 14th

CRH plc (NYSE:CRH – Get Rating) announced a semi-annual dividend on Monday, August 29th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 9th will be given a dividend of 0.24 per share by the construction company on Friday, October 14th. This represents a dividend yield of 3.1%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 8th. This is a boost from CRH’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.23.

CRH has a payout ratio of 13.6% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect CRH to earn $3.52 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.48 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 13.6%.

Get CRH alerts:

CRH Stock Up 1.1 %

CRH stock opened at $36.50 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 1.79. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $36.81 and a 200-day simple moving average of $39.65. CRH has a 52 week low of $33.13 and a 52 week high of $54.54.

Institutional Trading of CRH

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in CRH by 54.1% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 5,586 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $194,000 after purchasing an additional 1,960 shares during the period. Creative Planning boosted its position in CRH by 11,006.7% in the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 6,664 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $232,000 after buying an additional 6,604 shares during the last quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC purchased a new position in CRH in the 1st quarter valued at about $312,000. Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its position in CRH by 24.6% in the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 8,328 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $334,000 after buying an additional 1,643 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its position in CRH by 13.7% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,976 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $417,000 after buying an additional 1,440 shares during the last quarter. 5.25% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CRH has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Berenberg Bank dropped their price objective on CRH from €56.00 ($57.14) to €46.00 ($46.94) in a report on Monday, June 13th. Citigroup restated a “buy” rating on shares of CRH in a report on Friday, June 17th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of CRH from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, CRH presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $51.75.

CRH Company Profile

(Get Rating)

CRH plc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes building materials. It operates in three segments: Americas Materials, Europe Materials, and Building Products. The company manufactures and supplies cement, lime, aggregates, precast, ready mixed concrete, and asphalt products; concrete masonry and hardscape products comprising pavers, blocks and kerbs, retaining walls, and related patio products; and glass and glazing products, including architectural glass, custom-engineered curtain and window walls, architectural windows, storefront systems, doors, skylights, and architectural hardware.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for CRH Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CRH and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.