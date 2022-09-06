CRH plc (CRH) to Issue Semi-annual Dividend of $0.24 on October 14th

CRH plc (NYSE:CRHGet Rating) announced a semi-annual dividend on Monday, August 29th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 9th will be given a dividend of 0.24 per share by the construction company on Friday, October 14th. This represents a dividend yield of 3.1%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 8th. This is a boost from CRH’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.23.

CRH has a payout ratio of 13.6% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect CRH to earn $3.52 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.48 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 13.6%.

CRH stock opened at $36.50 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 1.79. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $36.81 and a 200-day simple moving average of $39.65. CRH has a 52 week low of $33.13 and a 52 week high of $54.54.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in CRH by 54.1% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 5,586 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $194,000 after purchasing an additional 1,960 shares during the period. Creative Planning boosted its position in CRH by 11,006.7% in the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 6,664 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $232,000 after buying an additional 6,604 shares during the last quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC purchased a new position in CRH in the 1st quarter valued at about $312,000. Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its position in CRH by 24.6% in the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 8,328 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $334,000 after buying an additional 1,643 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its position in CRH by 13.7% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,976 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $417,000 after buying an additional 1,440 shares during the last quarter. 5.25% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CRH has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Berenberg Bank dropped their price objective on CRH from €56.00 ($57.14) to €46.00 ($46.94) in a report on Monday, June 13th. Citigroup restated a “buy” rating on shares of CRH in a report on Friday, June 17th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of CRH from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, CRH presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $51.75.

CRH plc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes building materials. It operates in three segments: Americas Materials, Europe Materials, and Building Products. The company manufactures and supplies cement, lime, aggregates, precast, ready mixed concrete, and asphalt products; concrete masonry and hardscape products comprising pavers, blocks and kerbs, retaining walls, and related patio products; and glass and glazing products, including architectural glass, custom-engineered curtain and window walls, architectural windows, storefront systems, doors, skylights, and architectural hardware.

