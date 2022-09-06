Critical Analysis: First National Bank Alaska (OTCMKTS:FBAK) versus Peoples Financial (OTCMKTS:PFBX)

First National Bank Alaska (OTCMKTS:FBAK – Get Rating) and Peoples Financial (OTCMKTS:PFBX – Get Rating) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

12.7% of Peoples Financial shares are owned by institutional investors. 28.1% of Peoples Financial shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Get First National Bank Alaska alerts:

Risk and Volatility

First National Bank Alaska has a beta of 0.25, indicating that its stock price is 75% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Peoples Financial has a beta of 0.41, indicating that its stock price is 59% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio First National Bank Alaska $174.22 million 4.64 $58.41 million $18.62 13.69 Peoples Financial $26.76 million 2.94 $8.58 million $1.14 14.74

This table compares First National Bank Alaska and Peoples Financial’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

First National Bank Alaska has higher revenue and earnings than Peoples Financial. First National Bank Alaska is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Peoples Financial, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Dividends

First National Bank Alaska pays an annual dividend of $12.80 per share and has a dividend yield of 5.0%. Peoples Financial pays an annual dividend of $0.18 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.1%. First National Bank Alaska pays out 68.7% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Peoples Financial pays out 15.8% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. Peoples Financial has raised its dividend for 2 consecutive years.

Profitability

This table compares First National Bank Alaska and Peoples Financial’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets First National Bank Alaska N/A 10.63% 1.06% Peoples Financial 19.72% 6.87% 0.63%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for First National Bank Alaska and Peoples Financial, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score First National Bank Alaska 0 0 0 0 N/A Peoples Financial 0 0 0 0 N/A

About First National Bank Alaska

(Get Rating)

First National Bank Alaska, a commercial bank, provides various banking products and services for business, industry, and individual customers primarily in Alaska. The company offers savings and checking accounts; money market deposits and safe deposit services; certificates of deposit; individual retirement accounts; and personal, home equity, and construction loans, as well as loans for stability and growth. It also provides cash, trust, investment, and wealth management; bankcard; and escrow and contract collection, and merchant services. In addition, the company offers debit and credit cards, online and mobile banking, and convenience banking services. It operates through 27 branches. The company was founded in 1922 and is headquartered in Anchorage, Alaska.

About Peoples Financial

(Get Rating)

Peoples Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for The Peoples Bank that provides banking, financial, and trust services to government entities, individuals, and small and commercial businesses in Mississippi. It accepts various deposits, such as interest and non-interest bearing checking accounts, savings accounts, certificates of deposit, and individual retirement accounts (IRAs). The company also offers business, commercial, real estate, construction, personal, and installment loans; and personal trust, agencies, and estate services, including living and testamentary trusts, executorships, guardianships, and conservatorships. In addition, it provides self-directed IRAs; and escrow management, stock transfer, and bond paying agency accounts to corporate customers. Further, the company offers various other services consisting of safe deposit box rental, wire transfer, night drop facilities, collection, cash management, and internet banking services. As of December 31, 2021, the company operated through 17 branches located in Harrison, Hancock, Jackson, and Stone counties. It also has 28 automated teller machines at its branch locations, as well as other off-site and non-proprietary locations. The company was founded in 1896 and is headquartered in Biloxi, Mississippi.

Receive News & Ratings for First National Bank Alaska Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First National Bank Alaska and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.