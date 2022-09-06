Critical Comparison: Sylvamo (NYSE:SLVM) and Infinya (OTCMKTS:HAIPF)

Sylvamo (NYSE:SLVM – Get Rating) and Infinya (OTCMKTS:HAIPF – Get Rating) are both small-cap basic materials companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, profitability, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings, analyst recommendations and valuation.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

92.9% of Sylvamo shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.3% of Sylvamo shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 11.5% of Infinya shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Sylvamo and Infinya’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Sylvamo $3.50 billion 0.54 $331.00 million $2.76 15.50 Infinya N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Recommendations

Sylvamo has higher revenue and earnings than Infinya.

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for Sylvamo and Infinya, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Sylvamo 0 1 1 0 2.50 Infinya 0 0 0 0 N/A

Sylvamo currently has a consensus price target of $46.50, suggesting a potential upside of 8.67%. Given Sylvamo’s higher possible upside, research analysts clearly believe Sylvamo is more favorable than Infinya.

Profitability

This table compares Sylvamo and Infinya’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Sylvamo 3.21% 136.59% 13.05% Infinya N/A N/A N/A

Summary

Sylvamo beats Infinya on 7 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Sylvamo

Sylvamo Corporation produces and supplies printing paper in Latin America, Europe, and North America. The company offers uncoated freesheet for paper products, such as cutsize and offset paper; and markets pulp, aseptic, and liquid packaging board, as well as coated unbleached kraft papers. It also produces hardwood pulp, including bleached hardwood kraft and bleached eucalyptus kraft; bleached softwood kraft; and bleached chemi-thermomechanical pulp. The company distributes its products through a variety of channels, including merchants and distributors, office product suppliers, e-commerce, retailers, and dealers. It also sells directly to converters that produce envelopes, forms, and other related products. The company was founded in 1898 and is headquartered in Memphis, Tennessee.

About Infinya

Infinya Ltd, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells writing and printing paper, packaging paper, cardboard and corrugated boards, and recycled paper products in Israel and internationally. The company provides collection, processing, and recycling services for wastepaper, cardboard and plastic waste, and other recyclable materials; and offers cardboard packaging solutions for the agriculture, beverages, display stands, food, cosmetics, pharmaceutics, high-tech automation industries, and plastic products. It also offers office supplies, paper and paper products, technology and peripherals, hobbies and crafts, furniture, food, and cleaning products. The company was formerly known as Hadera Paper Ltd. and changed its name to Infinya Ltd in February 2022. Infinya Ltd was incorporated in 1951 and is headquartered in Hadera, Israel.

