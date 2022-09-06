Critical Contrast: ReneSola (NYSE:SOL) versus Himax Technologies (NASDAQ:HIMX)

ReneSola (NYSE:SOL – Get Rating) and Himax Technologies (NASDAQ:HIMX – Get Rating) are both small-cap oils/energy companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, profitability, analyst recommendations and earnings.

Profitability

This table compares ReneSola and Himax Technologies’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets ReneSola 7.29% 1.67% 1.41% Himax Technologies 28.01% 54.69% 28.92%

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares ReneSola and Himax Technologies’ top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio ReneSola $79.66 million 4.31 $6.86 million $0.06 85.17 Himax Technologies $1.55 billion 0.66 $436.90 million $2.56 2.30

Risk and Volatility

Himax Technologies has higher revenue and earnings than ReneSola. Himax Technologies is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than ReneSola, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

ReneSola has a beta of 2.2, meaning that its share price is 120% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Himax Technologies has a beta of 1.87, meaning that its share price is 87% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

38.7% of ReneSola shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 17.5% of Himax Technologies shares are held by institutional investors. 18.0% of ReneSola shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 31.5% of Himax Technologies shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for ReneSola and Himax Technologies, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score ReneSola 0 0 2 1 3.33 Himax Technologies 0 3 0 0 2.00

ReneSola currently has a consensus price target of $10.67, suggesting a potential upside of 108.74%. Himax Technologies has a consensus price target of $9.67, suggesting a potential upside of 63.84%. Given ReneSola’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, research analysts clearly believe ReneSola is more favorable than Himax Technologies.

Summary

ReneSola beats Himax Technologies on 8 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

About ReneSola

ReneSola Ltd, through its subsidiaries, develops, builds, operates, and sells solar power projects in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Solar Power Project Development, EPC Services, and Electricity Generation Revenue. The company also develops community solar gardens; and sells project rights. In addition, its engineering, procurement, and construction business provides engineering design, procurement of solar modules, balance-of-system components and other components, and construction contracting and management services. Further, the company generates and sells electricity. As of December 31, 2021, it operated approximately 100 solar power projects with an aggregate capacity of 180 megawatts. ReneSola Ltd was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in Stamford, Connecticut.

About Himax Technologies

Himax Technologies, Inc., a fabless semiconductor company, provides display imaging processing technologies in China, Taiwan, the Philippines, Korea, Japan, Europe, and the United States. The company operates through two segments, Driver IC and Non-Driver Products. It offers display driver integrated circuits (ICs) and timing controllers that are used in televisions, laptops, monitors, mobile phones, tablets, automotive, digital cameras, car navigation, virtual reality devices, and other consumer electronic devices. The company also designs and provides controllers for touch sensor displays; in-cell touch and display driver integration single-chip solutions; light-emitting diode driver and power management ICs; and liquid crystal on silicon microdisplays for augmented reality (AR) devices and head-up displays for the automotive industry. In addition, it offers complementary metal-oxide-semiconductor image sensors and wafer-level optics for AR devices, 3D sensing, and ultra-low power AI image sensing, which are used in various applications, such as mobile phones, tablets, laptops, TV, PC camera, automobile, security, medical devices, home appliance, Internet of Things, etc. The company markets its display drivers and display-related products to panel manufacturers, agents or distributors, module manufacturers, and assembly houses; and non-driver products to camera module manufacturers, optical engine manufacturers, and television system manufacturers. Himax Technologies, Inc. was incorporated in 2001 and is headquartered in Tainan City, Taiwan.

