Critical Survey: Byline Bancorp (NYSE:BY) vs. Eagle Bancorp (NASDAQ:EGBN)

Byline Bancorp (NYSE:BY – Get Rating) and Eagle Bancorp (NASDAQ:EGBN – Get Rating) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, dividends, valuation, earnings, analyst recommendations, risk and institutional ownership.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Byline Bancorp and Eagle Bancorp’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Byline Bancorp $323.18 million 2.51 $92.79 million $2.23 9.71 Eagle Bancorp $404.88 million 3.80 $176.69 million $4.86 9.88

Eagle Bancorp has higher revenue and earnings than Byline Bancorp. Byline Bancorp is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Eagle Bancorp, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Volatility and Risk

Analyst Recommendations

Byline Bancorp has a beta of 1.22, meaning that its stock price is 22% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Eagle Bancorp has a beta of 0.92, meaning that its stock price is 8% less volatile than the S&P 500.

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for Byline Bancorp and Eagle Bancorp, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Byline Bancorp 0 1 2 0 2.67 Eagle Bancorp 0 1 0 0 2.00

Byline Bancorp presently has a consensus target price of $27.00, indicating a potential upside of 24.71%. Given Byline Bancorp’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Byline Bancorp is more favorable than Eagle Bancorp.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

47.8% of Byline Bancorp shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 74.0% of Eagle Bancorp shares are held by institutional investors. 35.5% of Byline Bancorp shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 2.1% of Eagle Bancorp shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Byline Bancorp and Eagle Bancorp’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Byline Bancorp 26.03% 11.92% 1.39% Eagle Bancorp 39.92% 13.01% 1.49%

Dividends

Byline Bancorp pays an annual dividend of $0.36 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.7%. Eagle Bancorp pays an annual dividend of $1.80 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.8%. Byline Bancorp pays out 16.1% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Eagle Bancorp pays out 37.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. Byline Bancorp has increased its dividend for 1 consecutive years and Eagle Bancorp has increased its dividend for 2 consecutive years. Eagle Bancorp is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

Summary

Eagle Bancorp beats Byline Bancorp on 11 of the 17 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Byline Bancorp

Byline Bancorp, Inc. operates as the bank holding company for Byline Bank that provides various banking products and services for small and medium sized businesses, commercial real estate and financial sponsors, and consumers in the United States. It offers various retail deposit products, including non-interest-bearing accounts, money market demand accounts, savings accounts, interest-bearing checking accounts, and time deposits; ATM and debit cards; and online, mobile, and text banking services, as well as commercial deposits. The company also provides term loans, revolving lines of credit, and construction financing services; senior secured financing solutions to private equity backed lower middle market companies; small business administration and united states department of agriculture loans; and treasury management products and services. In addition, it offers financing solutions for equipment vendors and their end users; and investment, trust, and wealth management services that include fiduciary and executor services, financial planning solutions, investment advisory services, and private banking services for foundations and endowments, and high net worth individuals. It operates through 43 branch locations in the Chicago metropolitan area and one branch in Brookfield, Wisconsin. The company was formerly known as Metropolitan Bank Group, Inc. and changed its name to Byline Bancorp, Inc. in 2015. Byline Bancorp, Inc. was founded in 1914 and is headquartered in Chicago, Illinois.

About Eagle Bancorp

Eagle Bancorp, Inc. operates as the bank holding company for EagleBank that provides commercial and consumer banking services primarily in the United States. The company also offers various commercial and consumer lending products comprising commercial loans for working capital, equipment purchases, real estate lines of credit, and government contract financing; asset based lending and accounts receivable financing; construction and commercial real estate loans; business equipment financing; consumer home equity lines of credit, personal lines of credit, and term loans; consumer installment loans, such as auto and personal loans; personal credit cards; and residential mortgage loans. In addition, it provides online and mobile banking services; and other services, including cash management services, business sweep accounts, lock boxes, remote deposit captures, account reconciliation services, merchant card services, safety deposit boxes, and automated clearing house origination, as well as after-hours depositories and ATM services. Further, the company offers insurance products and services through a referral program. The company serves sole proprietors, small and medium-sized businesses, partnerships, corporations, non-profit organizations and associations, and individuals, as well as investors. As of December 31, 2021, it operated seventeen banking offices comprising 6 in Suburban Maryland, 5 in the District of Columbia, and 6 in Northern Virginia. Eagle Bancorp, Inc. was incorporated in 1997 and is headquartered in Bethesda, Maryland.

