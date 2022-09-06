Critical Survey: Vicarious Surgical (RBOT) vs. The Competition

Vicarious Surgical (NYSE:RBOT – Get Rating) is one of 49 public companies in the “Surgical appliances & supplies” industry, but how does it compare to its rivals? We will compare Vicarious Surgical to similar companies based on the strength of its dividends, analyst recommendations, risk, earnings, institutional ownership, valuation and profitability.

Risk & Volatility

Vicarious Surgical has a beta of 0.75, suggesting that its share price is 25% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Vicarious Surgical’s rivals have a beta of 0.83, suggesting that their average share price is 17% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

51.8% of Vicarious Surgical shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 47.5% of shares of all “Surgical appliances & supplies” companies are owned by institutional investors. 52.5% of Vicarious Surgical shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 12.1% of shares of all “Surgical appliances & supplies” companies are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Ratings

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Vicarious Surgical 0 1 3 0 2.75 Vicarious Surgical Competitors 207 987 2146 73 2.61

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations for Vicarious Surgical and its rivals, as provided by MarketBeat.

Vicarious Surgical currently has a consensus price target of $10.75, suggesting a potential upside of 182.15%. As a group, “Surgical appliances & supplies” companies have a potential upside of 47.50%. Given Vicarious Surgical’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, research analysts plainly believe Vicarious Surgical is more favorable than its rivals.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Vicarious Surgical and its rivals top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Vicarious Surgical N/A -$35.21 million 19.05 Vicarious Surgical Competitors $1.32 billion $153.08 million 16.55

Vicarious Surgical’s rivals have higher revenue and earnings than Vicarious Surgical. Vicarious Surgical is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Profitability

This table compares Vicarious Surgical and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Vicarious Surgical N/A -73.02% -35.62% Vicarious Surgical Competitors -234.56% -64.61% -16.88%

Summary

Vicarious Surgical beats its rivals on 7 of the 13 factors compared.

Vicarious Surgical Company Profile

Vicarious Surgical Inc. operates as a robotics technology company in the United States. The company focuses on developing and commercializing Vicarious System, a single-incision surgical robot that virtually transports surgeons inside the patient to perform minimally invasive surgery. Vicarious Surgical Inc. was incorporated in 2014 and is headquartered in Waltham, Massachusetts.

