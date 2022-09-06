Croda International Plc (COIHY) to Issue Dividend of $0.25 on October 19th

Croda International Plc (OTCMKTS:COIHY – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Friday, September 2nd, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Friday, September 9th will be paid a dividend of 0.2503 per share on Wednesday, October 19th. This represents a yield of 1.42%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 8th.

Croda International Trading Up 1.1 %

Croda International stock opened at $39.85 on Tuesday. Croda International has a one year low of $35.37 and a one year high of $71.42. The business has a fifty day moving average of $42.13 and a two-hundred day moving average of $45.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.94 and a quick ratio of 0.98.

Analyst Ratings Changes

COIHY has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Croda International from GBX 6,600 ($79.75) to GBX 6,000 ($72.50) in a report on Wednesday, July 6th. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Croda International in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. They set an “overweight” rating on the stock. Finally, Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Croda International from GBX 8,700 ($105.12) to GBX 8,300 ($100.29) in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th.

Croda International Company Profile

Croda International Plc creates, makes, and sells specialty chemicals in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, North America, Asia, and Latin America. It operates through four segments: Consumer Care, Life Sciences, Performance Technologies, and Industrial Chemicals. The company offers adhesives; crop protection additives and adjuvants, seed enhancement and animal health chemicals, chemical bio-stimulants, and specialty additives for agricultural films; and lubricant additives, coatings and polymers, vehicle cleaning chemicals, and products for automotive textiles and fibers, as well as specialty additives for plastics, and battery and catalyst industries.

Featured Articles

