Crowny (CRWNY) 24-Hour Trading Volume Hits $145,899.00

Crowny (CRWNY) traded up 10.8% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on September 6th. Crowny has a total market cap of $723,837.88 and $145,899.00 worth of Crowny was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Crowny coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0016 or 0.00000008 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Crowny has traded 32% higher against the US dollar.
Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:
- Tarality (TARAL) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005300 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 49.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $157.77 or 0.00798951 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00001713 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00002479 BTC.
- Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $165.44 or 0.00876879 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
- Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.05 or 0.00016158 BTC.
Crowny Profile
Crowny’s total supply is 813,097,988 coins and its circulating supply is 462,191,889 coins. Crowny’s official Twitter account is @crownyio.
Buying and Selling Crowny
