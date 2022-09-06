Crowny (CRWNY) 24-Hour Trading Volume Hits $145,899.00

Crowny (CRWNY) traded up 10.8% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on September 6th. Crowny has a total market cap of $723,837.88 and $145,899.00 worth of Crowny was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Crowny coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0016 or 0.00000008 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Crowny has traded 32% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tarality (TARAL) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005300 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 49.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $157.77 or 0.00798951 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00001713 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00002479 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $165.44 or 0.00876879 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.05 or 0.00016158 BTC.

Crowny Profile

Crowny’s total supply is 813,097,988 coins and its circulating supply is 462,191,889 coins. Crowny’s official Twitter account is @crownyio.

Buying and Selling Crowny

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Crowny directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Crowny should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Crowny using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

