Crust Network (CRU) Price Reaches $0.74 on Major Exchanges

Crust Network (CRU) traded down 5.6% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on September 6th. One Crust Network coin can currently be purchased for $0.74 or 0.00003942 BTC on major exchanges. Crust Network has a market capitalization of $6.85 million and approximately $9.49 million worth of Crust Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Crust Network has traded 3.7% lower against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Crust Network Profile

Crust Network (CRU) is a coin. Its launch date was September 16th, 2020. Crust Network’s total supply is 24,483,886 coins and its circulating supply is 9,245,318 coins. Crust Network’s official Twitter account is @CrustNetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Crust Network is https://reddit.com/r/CrustNetwork.

Crust Network Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “CRUST provides a decentralized storage network of Web3 ecosystem. It supports multiple storage layer protocols such as IPFS, and exposes storage interfaces to application layer. Crust's technical stack is also capable of supporting a decentralized computing layer. It is designed to build a decentralized cloud ecosystem that values data privacy and ownership. “

