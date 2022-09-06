Cryptocean (CRON) Price Tops $0.17 on Exchanges

Cryptocean (CRON) traded up 0.4% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on September 6th. Cryptocean has a total market capitalization of $1.37 million and $60,411.00 worth of Cryptocean was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Cryptocean coin can now be purchased for about $0.17 or 0.00000841 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Cryptocean has traded down 9.7% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Cryptocean alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005042 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $19,837.73 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.89 or 0.00004494 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00005151 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005040 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002578 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $26.73 or 0.00134731 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.21 or 0.00036353 BTC.

Quantum (QUA) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $4.40 or 0.00022180 BTC.

About Cryptocean

CRON is a coin. It launched on May 8th, 2018. Cryptocean’s total supply is 19,121,151 coins and its circulating supply is 8,199,052 coins. Cryptocean’s official Twitter account is @Cryptocean1 and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Cryptocean is /r/Cryptocean and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Cryptocean is cryptocean.io.

Cryptocean Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Cryptocean is a blockchain-based financial ecosystem. It provides a different financial and technological set of tools for working with crypto-currencies, digital financial assets and fiat money. Cryptocean designed a debit card to work together with a mobile app, in order to provide the platform users with ATM withdraws service through instant crypto-fiat conversion. A digital wallet is available at Cryptocean for the users to manage their funds as well as an exchange service, where it is possible to trade (buy/sell) cryptocurrencies. The CRON token is an Ethereum-based ERC20 cryptocurrency that serves as a medium of exchange on the entire ecosystem. It will be tradeable within the Cryptocean exchange and supported by the platform native digital wallet. “

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cryptocean directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Cryptocean should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Cryptocean using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Cryptocean Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Cryptocean and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.