CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE) Stock Holdings Lowered by Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY

Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY reduced its holdings in CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE – Get Rating) by 31.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 12,820 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 5,747 shares during the quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY’s holdings in CubeSmart were worth $667,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of CubeSmart by 35.3% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,598,563 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,172,263,000 after acquiring an additional 5,368,608 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of CubeSmart by 16.7% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 10,181,897 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $529,765,000 after acquiring an additional 1,458,624 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of CubeSmart by 12.6% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,105,922 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $464,736,000 after acquiring an additional 906,388 shares during the period. Cbre Investment Management Listed Real Assets LLC raised its holdings in shares of CubeSmart by 1.0% during the first quarter. Cbre Investment Management Listed Real Assets LLC now owns 3,957,335 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $205,900,000 after acquiring an additional 40,910 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of CubeSmart by 264.0% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 3,690,374 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $210,019,000 after acquiring an additional 2,676,419 shares during the period. 96.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get CubeSmart alerts:

CubeSmart Stock Down 1.1 %

CubeSmart stock opened at $45.96 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $10.32 billion, a PE ratio of 42.95, a P/E/G ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.04 and a current ratio of 0.04. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $45.59 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $46.87. CubeSmart has a twelve month low of $38.67 and a twelve month high of $57.34.

CubeSmart Announces Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 3rd will be given a $0.43 dividend. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 30th. CubeSmart’s dividend payout ratio is 160.75%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on shares of CubeSmart from $66.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 30th. Evercore ISI set a $58.00 price target on shares of CubeSmart in a report on Monday, June 20th. TheStreet upgraded shares of CubeSmart from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, August 5th. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of CubeSmart from $52.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of CubeSmart from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 21st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, CubeSmart presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $54.83.

CubeSmart Profile

(Get Rating)

CubeSmart is a self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust. The Company's self-storage properties are designed to offer affordable, easily accessible and secure storage space for residential and commercial customers. According to the 2020 Self-Storage Almanac, CubeSmart is one of the top three owners and operators of self-storage properties in the United States.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CUBE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for CubeSmart Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CubeSmart and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.