Cubiex Power Price Reaches $0.0173 (CBIX-P)

Cubiex Power (CBIX-P) traded down 0.3% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on September 6th. Cubiex Power has a market capitalization of $2,922.43 and approximately $17.00 worth of Cubiex Power was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Cubiex Power coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0173 or 0.00000091 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, Cubiex Power has traded 0.1% higher against the dollar.
Cubiex Power Profile
Cubiex Power’s total supply is 55,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 168,605 coins. Cubiex Power’s official Twitter account is @CubiexEsports.
