Curate (XCUR) Tops 24 Hour Volume of $138,119.00

Curate (XCUR) traded up 0.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on September 6th. Curate has a market capitalization of $543,164.04 and $138,119.00 worth of Curate was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Curate coin can now be purchased for $0.0642 or 0.00000324 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Curate has traded 1.7% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005046 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19,822.73 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.89 or 0.00004470 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00005156 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005044 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002580 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $26.69 or 0.00134651 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $7.20 or 0.00036304 BTC.

Quantum (QUA) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.40 or 0.00022197 BTC.

Curate Coin Profile

XCUR is a coin. Curate’s total supply is 50,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 8,462,892 coins. The official website for Curate is curate.style. The official message board for Curate is medium.com/@curateproject. Curate’s official Twitter account is @curateproject and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Curate Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “CURATE is a style discovery decentralized app (DApp) i.e ‘blockchain smart contract enabled’ platform, which rewards you with digital tokens in the form of BTC, ETH and our own CUR8 tokens in return for users curating fashion styles. Fashion brands and retailers have partnered up with Curate to showoff their latest styles, raise brand awareness and increase their online sales. In return, Curate provides a trustless platform allowing users to feedback a curated collection of fashion styles for the community to discover. “

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Curate directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Curate should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Curate using one of the exchanges listed above.

