Curio (CUR) Achieves Market Capitalization of $73,607.58

Curio (CUR) traded down 0.1% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on September 6th. Curio has a total market capitalization of $73,607.58 and $1,695.00 worth of Curio was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Curio has traded 6.3% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Curio coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0374 or 0.00000189 BTC on exchanges.
Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:
- Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005056 BTC.
- BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19,786.19 or 1.00000000 BTC.
- Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.
- Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.89 or 0.00004480 BTC.
- Mammoth (MMT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00005164 BTC.
- Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005053 BTC.
- yOUcash (YOUC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002585 BTC.
- FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $26.65 or 0.00134693 BTC.
- Chainlink (LINK) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $7.18 or 0.00036266 BTC.
- Quantum (QUA) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.40 or 0.00022239 BTC.
Curio Profile
Curio is a coin. It launched on November 15th, 2018. Curio’s total supply is 2,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,966,078 coins. Curio’s official website is curioinvest.com. Curio’s official Twitter account is @CuraNetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Curio is blog.curioinvest.com.
Buying and Selling Curio
