Curio (CUR) Achieves Market Capitalization of $73,607.58

Curio (CUR) traded down 0.1% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on September 6th. Curio has a total market capitalization of $73,607.58 and $1,695.00 worth of Curio was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Curio has traded 6.3% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Curio coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0374 or 0.00000189 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005056 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19,786.19 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.89 or 0.00004480 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00005164 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005053 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002585 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $26.65 or 0.00134693 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $7.18 or 0.00036266 BTC.

Quantum (QUA) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.40 or 0.00022239 BTC.

Curio Profile

Curio is a coin. It launched on November 15th, 2018. Curio’s total supply is 2,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,966,078 coins. Curio’s official website is curioinvest.com. Curio’s official Twitter account is @CuraNetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Curio is blog.curioinvest.com.

Buying and Selling Curio

According to CryptoCompare, “CurioInvest is an online investment platform that enables investors of all income levels to invest in high-value assets.CurioInvest is using blockchain to disrupt the industry, enabling smaller investors to benefit from the collectable car market. It is also an ideal opportunity for crypto investors to diversify their exposure by investing in tokens backed by a tangible asset. Main functions: Buying CurioInvest voting token for its Aragon DAO – the CURV token. This DAO discusses the proposals with the community. It also runs CURV-holdes events to encourage users to hold CURV and receive CGT awards for this.Also, Aragon DAO allows users to reward the development team through a CUR-tap (from the main pool of CURs that users paid for CURV upon purchase).As the company's projects grow, the CUR token will be used for exchange for CGT at Curio Parachain in the Polkadot ecosystem.The CGT token has now been released and will be used in the future as a governance token (voting to improve and grow the protocol) in the Curio StableCoin Protocol. The protocol assumes another token – Curio StableCoin (CSC). While we have launched the protocol on the testnet, it will soon be launched on the mainnet. After launching the protocol in the mainnet, CurioInvest will deal with the listing of CSCs on exchanges and also in coin trackers. Governance functions of the CGT token will become available after the launch of the protocol in the mainnet.To summarize the description of the two coins: the CUR token is used as a utility token with different functions (which it already has and future use cases)the CGT token is used as a governance token in the Curio StableCoin Protocol and is an integral part of it. Its function is to vote for improvements to the Curio StableCoin protocol.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Curio directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Curio should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Curio using one of the exchanges listed above.

