CUTcoin (CUT) Price Tops $0.0033 on Exchanges

CUTcoin (CUT) traded down 34.3% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on September 6th. One CUTcoin coin can now be bought for about $0.0033 or 0.00000017 BTC on popular exchanges. CUTcoin has a market capitalization of $526,317.54 and $2.00 worth of CUTcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, CUTcoin has traded down 34% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Cardano (ADA) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00002468 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.59 or 0.00097210 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.05 or 0.00031620 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.15 or 0.00021719 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000599 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00001509 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0592 or 0.00000310 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $48.89 or 0.00255719 BTC.

TerraUSD (UST) traded down 26% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0641 or 0.00000217 BTC.

Gold Secured Currency (GSX) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0186 or 0.00000097 BTC.

CUTcoin (CUT) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the CryptoNote hashing algorithm. CUTcoin’s total supply is 165,930,742 coins and its circulating supply is 161,930,742 coins. CUTcoin’s official message board is cutcoin.org/blog. The Reddit community for CUTcoin is https://reddit.com/r/cutc0in and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for CUTcoin is cutcoin.org. CUTcoin’s official Twitter account is @CUTc0in.

According to CryptoCompare, “CUT coin uses the latest advances in cryptography to allow anonymous transactions. Wallet balances, transaction amount, sender and receiver are private by default on our blockchain. CUTcoin Proof of Stake consensus is the first in history to keep the total amount of coins even in staking wallets completely concealed. “

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as CUTcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire CUTcoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase CUTcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

