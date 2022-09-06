Cyclone Protocol (CYC) Price Down 1.6% Over Last Week

Cyclone Protocol (CYC) traded up 3.5% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on September 6th. Cyclone Protocol has a total market capitalization of $950,395.52 and $2,995.00 worth of Cyclone Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Cyclone Protocol has traded down 1.6% against the US dollar. One Cyclone Protocol coin can currently be bought for $36.16 or 0.00182359 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Cyclone Protocol alerts:

The Sandbox (SAND) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.96 or 0.00004832 BTC.

BinaryX (BNX) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $138.78 or 0.00699830 BTC.

Venus LTC (vLTC) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.20 or 0.00006029 BTC.

Marscoin (MARS) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0575 or 0.00000290 BTC.

WingRiders Governance Token (WRT) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00001310 BTC.

Krios (GIG) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0024 or 0.00000008 BTC.

CrypterToken (CRYPT) traded down 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Mars Protocol (MARS) traded 11.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0100 or 0.00000033 BTC.

Draken (DRK) traded down 13.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Davinci Coin (DAC) traded 12.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Cyclone Protocol Profile

Cyclone Protocol (CRYPTO:CYC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Cyclone Protocol’s total supply is 26,282 coins. Cyclone Protocol’s official Twitter account is @cycloneprotocol.

Buying and Selling Cyclone Protocol

According to CryptoCompare, “There is no longer a functional website for this crypto currency – although the coin has 33 million total units to be mined by proof of work and X11. “

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cyclone Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Cyclone Protocol should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Cyclone Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Cyclone Protocol Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Cyclone Protocol and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.