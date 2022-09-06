CytomX Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTMX) Receives $4.13 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

CytomX Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTMX – Get Rating) has been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the twelve research firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $4.13.

A number of brokerages have commented on CTMX. Jefferies Financial Group lowered CytomX Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $12.00 to $2.00 in a report on Thursday, July 7th. Cowen cut shares of CytomX Therapeutics to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. StockNews.com raised shares of CytomX Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 5th. Wedbush cut CytomX Therapeutics from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $6.00 to $2.00 in a report on Thursday, July 7th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price target on shares of CytomX Therapeutics from $7.00 to $3.50 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 7th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On CytomX Therapeutics

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of CytomX Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at about $44,000. Gladius Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in CytomX Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp bought a new position in CytomX Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. Delphia USA Inc. acquired a new position in shares of CytomX Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of CytomX Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at $40,000. Institutional investors own 84.38% of the company’s stock.

CytomX Therapeutics Price Performance

Shares of CTMX opened at $1.46 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $1.58 and its 200-day moving average is $2.19. CytomX Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $1.19 and a fifty-two week high of $7.53.

CytomX Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CTMX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.37) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.36) by ($0.01). CytomX Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 121.88% and a negative net margin of 133.42%. The company had revenue of $18.17 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.43 million. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that CytomX Therapeutics will post -1.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About CytomX Therapeutics

CytomX Therapeutics, Inc operates as an oncology-focused biopharmaceutical company in the United States. The company develops antibody therapeutics based on its Probody technology platform for the treatment of cancer. The company's product candidates include CX-2009, an antibody drug conjugates (ADC) against CD166, which is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of breast cancer; CX-2029 that is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of squamous non-small cell lung cancer, head and neck squamous cell carcinoma, esophageal and gastro-esophageal junction cancers, and diffuse large B-cell lymphoma; BMS-986249, a CTLA-4 Probody therapeutic drug, which is in Phase I/II clinical trials for the treatment of metastatic melanoma; and BMS-986288, an anti-CTLA-4 Probody drug, which is in Phase I clinical trials for the treatment of solid tumors.

