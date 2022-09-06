CytomX Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTMX) Stock Holdings Increased by Acadian Asset Management LLC

Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of CytomX Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTMX – Get Rating) by 115.2% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 885,107 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 473,885 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC’s holdings in CytomX Therapeutics were worth $2,362,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CTMX. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in CytomX Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at $44,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of CytomX Therapeutics by 61.6% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 522,027 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,260,000 after purchasing an additional 198,998 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. increased its position in shares of CytomX Therapeutics by 267.2% during the 4th quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 201,758 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $874,000 after purchasing an additional 146,813 shares during the period. Pictet Asset Management SA acquired a new position in shares of CytomX Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at $1,248,000. Finally, Clearline Capital LP acquired a new position in shares of CytomX Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at $628,000. Institutional investors own 84.38% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Cowen cut CytomX Therapeutics to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Piper Sandler cut CytomX Therapeutics from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $10.00 to $1.50 in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. HC Wainwright cut CytomX Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, July 11th. BTIG Research decreased their target price on CytomX Therapeutics from $16.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 7th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded CytomX Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 5th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, CytomX Therapeutics has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $4.89.

Shares of CytomX Therapeutics stock opened at $1.46 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.58 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.19. CytomX Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12 month low of $1.19 and a 12 month high of $7.53.

CytomX Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CTMX – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.37) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.36) by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $18.17 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.43 million. CytomX Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 121.88% and a negative net margin of 133.42%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that CytomX Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.16 EPS for the current year.

CytomX Therapeutics, Inc operates as an oncology-focused biopharmaceutical company in the United States. The company develops antibody therapeutics based on its Probody technology platform for the treatment of cancer. The company's product candidates include CX-2009, an antibody drug conjugates (ADC) against CD166, which is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of breast cancer; CX-2029 that is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of squamous non-small cell lung cancer, head and neck squamous cell carcinoma, esophageal and gastro-esophageal junction cancers, and diffuse large B-cell lymphoma; BMS-986249, a CTLA-4 Probody therapeutic drug, which is in Phase I/II clinical trials for the treatment of metastatic melanoma; and BMS-986288, an anti-CTLA-4 Probody drug, which is in Phase I clinical trials for the treatment of solid tumors.

