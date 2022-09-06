DAD Market Cap Hits $19.25 Million (DAD)

DAD (DAD) traded 2.6% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on September 6th. In the last week, DAD has traded up 1.1% against the US dollar. One DAD coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0385 or 0.00000194 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. DAD has a total market cap of $19.25 million and approximately $497,269.00 worth of DAD was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005042 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19,837.73 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.89 or 0.00004494 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00005151 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005040 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002578 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $26.73 or 0.00134731 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.21 or 0.00036353 BTC.

Quantum (QUA) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.40 or 0.00022180 BTC.

DAD Coin Profile

DAD (DAD) is a coin. It launched on September 28th, 2019. DAD’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 500,416,566 coins. DAD’s official website is dad.one. DAD’s official Twitter account is @dad_chain and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for DAD is medium.com/@dad_chain.

Buying and Selling DAD

According to CryptoCompare, “DAD as a new generation of decentralized advertising public chain, has made advertising data more open and transparent so that advertisers are able to know where their money is spent without infringing on users' privacy. Moreover, micro-amount and high-frequency settlement is now an option in the advertising industry thanks to the Lightning Network, and combined with incentives of the token economy, empowering all parties to maintain a healthy advertising ecology. “

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DAD directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DAD should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy DAD using one of the exchanges listed above.

