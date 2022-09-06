Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR – Get Rating) have received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the fourteen research firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $324.00.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on DHR. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on Danaher from $319.00 to $325.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Barclays boosted their target price on Danaher from $290.00 to $310.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on Danaher in a report on Wednesday, August 24th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $340.00 target price on the stock. Evercore ISI decreased their target price on Danaher from $320.00 to $280.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 5th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on Danaher in a report on Tuesday, August 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $340.00 target price on the stock.

Get Danaher alerts:

Danaher Stock Down 1.6 %

NYSE:DHR opened at $269.42 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $195.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 0.88. Danaher has a twelve month low of $233.71 and a twelve month high of $333.96. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $274.14 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $269.06. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

Insider Activity

Danaher ( NYSE:DHR Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The conglomerate reported $2.76 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.35 by $0.41. The firm had revenue of $7.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.29 billion. Danaher had a return on equity of 18.57% and a net margin of 20.61%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.46 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Danaher will post 10.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Rainer Blair sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total transaction of $7,500,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 79,739 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,921,700. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Joakim Weidemanis sold 12,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $271.13, for a total transaction of $3,253,560.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 74,398 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,171,529.74. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Rainer Blair sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total value of $7,500,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 79,739 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,921,700. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 40,906 shares of company stock worth $11,823,179. 11.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Danaher

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Danaher during the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. bought a new stake in shares of Danaher during the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Steward Financial Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Danaher by 330.4% during the 2nd quarter. Steward Financial Group LLC now owns 99 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. Evolution Advisers Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Danaher during the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Goodman Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Danaher during the 2nd quarter worth $27,000. 77.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Danaher Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Life Sciences, Diagnostics, and Environmental & Applied Solutions. The Life Sciences segment provides mass spectrometers; flow cytometry, genomics, lab automation, centrifugation, particle counting and characterization; microscopes; genomics consumables; and Gene and Cell Therapy.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Danaher Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Danaher and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.