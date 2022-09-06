Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR) Shares Sold by BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp

BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp reduced its holdings in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR – Get Rating) by 12.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 99,403 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 13,562 shares during the quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp’s holdings in Danaher were worth $29,158,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DHR. abrdn plc increased its stake in Danaher by 6.0% in the fourth quarter. abrdn plc now owns 254,670 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $83,789,000 after purchasing an additional 14,391 shares during the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. increased its stake in Danaher by 23.6% in the fourth quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 60,535 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $19,917,000 after purchasing an additional 11,561 shares during the last quarter. GM Advisory Group Inc. increased its stake in Danaher by 15.6% in the fourth quarter. GM Advisory Group Inc. now owns 2,046 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $673,000 after purchasing an additional 276 shares during the last quarter. Rathbones Group PLC purchased a new stake in Danaher during the fourth quarter valued at about $219,000. Finally, B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in Danaher by 9.3% during the fourth quarter. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. now owns 5,854 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,926,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. 77.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Danaher Trading Down 1.6 %

Shares of DHR opened at $269.42 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $195.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.73, a P/E/G ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 0.88. Danaher Co. has a one year low of $233.71 and a one year high of $333.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 1.75. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $274.14 and a 200 day moving average price of $269.06.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Danaher ( NYSE:DHR Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The conglomerate reported $2.76 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.35 by $0.41. The firm had revenue of $7.75 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.29 billion. Danaher had a return on equity of 18.57% and a net margin of 20.61%. Danaher’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.46 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Danaher Co. will post 10.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

DHR has been the subject of a number of research reports. Barclays boosted their price target on Danaher from $290.00 to $310.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. UBS Group boosted their price target on Danaher from $297.00 to $323.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Danaher from $319.00 to $325.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada raised Danaher from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $299.00 to $310.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 1st. Finally, KeyCorp decreased their target price on Danaher from $345.00 to $325.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $324.00.

Insider Activity at Danaher

In other Danaher news, Director Walter G. Lohr sold 3,906 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $273.84, for a total transaction of $1,069,619.04. Following the sale, the director now owns 12,115 shares in the company, valued at $3,317,571.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Danaher news, Director Walter G. Lohr sold 3,906 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $273.84, for a total transaction of $1,069,619.04. Following the sale, the director now owns 12,115 shares in the company, valued at $3,317,571.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Rainer Blair sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total value of $7,500,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 79,739 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,921,700. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 40,906 shares of company stock valued at $11,823,179. Insiders own 11.20% of the company’s stock.

Danaher Company Profile

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Life Sciences, Diagnostics, and Environmental & Applied Solutions. The Life Sciences segment provides mass spectrometers; flow cytometry, genomics, lab automation, centrifugation, particle counting and characterization; microscopes; genomics consumables; and Gene and Cell Therapy.

Further Reading

