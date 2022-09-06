DAOstack (GEN) Reaches Market Cap of $970,075.01

DAOstack (GEN) traded 91.1% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on September 6th. DAOstack has a market cap of $970,075.01 and $526.00 worth of DAOstack was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, DAOstack has traded 144.3% higher against the dollar. One DAOstack coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0198 or 0.00000105 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $5.63 or 0.00029972 BTC.

XRUN (XRUN) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00002143 BTC.

Kyber Network Crystal Legacy (KNCL) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.67 or 0.00008909 BTC.

Holo (HOT) traded down 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0019 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Bubblefong (BBF) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $7.86 or 0.00041840 BTC.

OKC Token (OKT) traded down 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $15.35 or 0.00081691 BTC.

JUST (JST) traded down 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0252 or 0.00000134 BTC.

Render Token (RNDR) traded down 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00002472 BTC.

Celer Network (CELR) traded 13.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0157 or 0.00000084 BTC.

NEST Protocol (NEST) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0319 or 0.00000170 BTC.

DAOstack Profile

DAOstack (CRYPTO:GEN) is a N/A coin that uses the N/A hashing algorithm. DAOstack’s total supply is 60,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 49,029,095 coins. The Reddit community for DAOstack is /r/daostack and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for DAOstack is daostack.io. DAOstack’s official Twitter account is @daostack and its Facebook page is accessible here.

DAOstack Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “DAOstack is an operating system for Decentralized Autonomous Organizations (DAOs). DAOstack provides customizable tools for collective resource management, decision making, budgeting and incentivisation, which make the development of decentralized apps easier and more intuitive. GEN is an ERC20 token based on the Ethereum network. It's the native token of the DAOstack platform and it's required for all basic operations across the DAOstack ecosystem – such as promoting proposals. GEN will be distributed to contributors of value through the DAOstack framework itself, incentivizing development, promotion and adoption.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DAOstack directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DAOstack should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy DAOstack using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

