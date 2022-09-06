DAOventures (DVD) 24 Hour Trading Volume Reaches $413.00

DAOventures (DVD) traded down 0.7% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on September 6th. DAOventures has a total market capitalization of $158,081.23 and approximately $413.00 worth of DAOventures was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, DAOventures has traded up 4.8% against the US dollar. One DAOventures coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0172 or 0.00000091 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Gold Secured Currency (GSX) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0183 or 0.00000097 BTC.

CoinField Coin (CFC) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00001280 BTC.

Volt Inu V2 (VOLT) traded up 12.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

holoride (RIDE) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000780 BTC.

Anchor Protocol (ANC) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0943 or 0.00000499 BTC.

Kleros (PNK) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0263 or 0.00000139 BTC.

Global Coin Research (GCR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.22 or 0.00007442 BTC.

EgoPlatform (EGO) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00001138 BTC.

Validity (VAL) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.63 or 0.00008599 BTC.

MAPS (MAPS) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000804 BTC.

DAOventures Profile

DAOventures is a Proof of Stake coin that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. DAOventures’ total supply is 15,070,000 coins and its circulating supply is 9,200,046 coins. DAOventures’ official Twitter account is @VenturesDao. The Reddit community for DAOventures is https://reddit.com/r/DAOVentures.

DAOventures Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “DAOventures is a DeFi robo-advisor and automated money manager platform. It is their mission to make DeFi simpler, accessible & inclusive.The DAOventures native DVG token has several utilities. Working as an incentive mechanism to attract and stake liquidity, the DVG token invites market participation from the DAOventures community ensuring network effect, long term demand and community involvement.DVG holders can benefit from a range of staking incentives that will reward them for their efforts, including pool-specific rewards, reduced transaction fees and community related proposals for improvements.A cross-chain integration, DAOventures will be powered initially by Ethereum and Polkadot with plans to integrate with other blockchain networks in the future.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DAOventures directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DAOventures should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy DAOventures using one of the exchanges listed above.

