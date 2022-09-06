DAOventures (DVD) 24 Hour Trading Volume Reaches $413.00

DAOventures (DVD) traded down 0.7% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on September 6th. DAOventures has a total market capitalization of $158,081.23 and approximately $413.00 worth of DAOventures was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, DAOventures has traded up 4.8% against the US dollar. One DAOventures coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0172 or 0.00000091 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.
Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:
- Gold Secured Currency (GSX) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0183 or 0.00000097 BTC.
- CoinField Coin (CFC) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00001280 BTC.
- Volt Inu V2 (VOLT) traded up 12.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- holoride (RIDE) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000780 BTC.
- Anchor Protocol (ANC) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0943 or 0.00000499 BTC.
- Kleros (PNK) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0263 or 0.00000139 BTC.
- Global Coin Research (GCR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.22 or 0.00007442 BTC.
- EgoPlatform (EGO) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00001138 BTC.
- Validity (VAL) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.63 or 0.00008599 BTC.
- MAPS (MAPS) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000804 BTC.
DAOventures Profile
DAOventures is a Proof of Stake coin that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. DAOventures’ total supply is 15,070,000 coins and its circulating supply is 9,200,046 coins. DAOventures’ official Twitter account is @VenturesDao. The Reddit community for DAOventures is https://reddit.com/r/DAOVentures.
DAOventures Coin Trading
It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DAOventures directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DAOventures should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy DAOventures using one of the exchanges listed above.
